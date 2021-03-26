Police arrest man and woman in Welland after loaded gun and drugs discovered

Niagara Police investigating drug deals in Welland have arrested a suspect.

Officers had been investigating the sale of illegal drugs from a home in Welland, when they identified a suspect.

On March 25th, a man was stopped and arrested by detectives in the area of Boulder Lane, and Victoria Street in Welland.

Police say at the time of his arrest a loaded hand gun, along with three individually wrapped packages (containing what is suspected to be fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine) and over $6000 were discovered.

Officers then searched a home on Lincoln Street near Wellington Street in Welland, discovering $100,000 worth of drugs.

53 yr old John Joseph Hibbert has been arrested and charged with drug and weapon related charges.

26 yr old Brianne Ashely Adams was also arrested and charged.