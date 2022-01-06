Police arrest man in St. Catharines for allegedly trying to use fake ID to buy $170,000 SUV

Niagara Police have arrested a man for fraud after a man allegedly tried to buy a luxury truck in St. Catharines.

On Wednesday, January 5th, officers were called to Cars Unlimited Niagara after a man tried to buy a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, valued at nearly $170,000.00, using fake identification.

The suspect attempted to falsely identify himself to uniform officers with the ID as well.

Officers determined the suspect was in possession of two fraudulent pieces of identification; a Social Insurance Number card, and a British Columbia Driver's Licence.

34 yr old Thierry Muana Mantung of Windsor was arrested and charged with Identity Theft, Fraud Over $5000, Possess Identity Document, and Obstruct Police.

He has been released from custody with a future court date.