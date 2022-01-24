Police arrest man wanted for rental fraud

Niagara Police have arrested a Thorold man that was wanted for rental fraud.

Police have arrested 39 year old Mark Cipparone and charged him with various fraud charges.

In early December police issued a call to the public to find Cipparone after several people said that they paid a down payment for a property only to be told that the property was no longer available and the payment was non refundable.

Police want to thank the public for their help with the investigation.

Mark Christopher Cipparone was initially charged with Fraud Over $5000, and two counts of Fraud Under $5000. Further investigation has also led to two more charges of Fraud Under $5000.

Detectives are still investigating the case and anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009352.

If they wish to stay anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.