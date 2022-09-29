Police arrest Niagara Falls man after stolen goods posted for sale online

A 44 year old from Niagara Falls is facing charges after some stolen tools were posted online.

Back on September 22nd Niagara Police were given a report of a number of items being stolen from a car that was parked near Barker Street and Drummond Road.

A few days later the complainant noticed a number of the items were being sold on Facebook Marketplace and called police.

Police then set up a meeting to buy the item and arrested the suspect.

44 year old Archer Karr is facing charges.

Police also found a Giant Revolt bicycle that they believe was stolen.

The owner of the bike is being encouraged to come forward.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009943.