Police arrest Niagara Falls man caught climbing out a broken window

Niagara police were in the right place at the right time last night.

NRP officials say officers were on foot patrol near Queen Street and Chrysler Avenue in Niagara Falls when they heard glass shattering.

The officers then found a suspect leaving a bar/restaurant through a broken window.

The suspect was carrying stolen consumable goods and tools worth $690.

Damage to the window is estimated at $2,000.

30 year old Joshua Morningstar from Niagara Falls was arrested and charged with break and enter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 2 District detectives at 905-688-4111, extension #1022200.

