Police arrest one suspect as they investigate the theft of car parts in Niagara Falls
Niagara Police have made an arrest in a growing crime in Niagara - the theft of car parts.
Police say the theft of catalytic converters from parked vehicles continues to be an issue.
The catalytic converter is part of an automobile exhaust system designed to help manage pollution.
Thieves steal them and sell them to metal recyclers for cash.
Since early February of 2021 the Niagara Falls Street Crime Unit has been conducting an investigation into theft of them in Niagara Falls.
As a result of that investigation they have identified two suspects.
29 year old Johnathon Murphy of Niagara Falls is facing various charges.
Police are looking for 27 yr old Alexander John Pidgeon who is described as white, 5’7 feet tall, 130lbs, brown hair and eyes. His tattoos include the following: Left Forearm – words – “Let it be” -- Right Forearm – an image of a skull, and on his stomach, the words – “I’m not”.
Detectives have determined during the investigation at least 30 different automobiles had their catalytic converters cut off, most had higher suspensions systems e.g. vans and pick up trucks.
The investigation into this matter remains ongoing. Anyone who may know the location of Pidgeon is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009514.
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 4December GDP numbers. Are airline stocks going up? Disney announced it would close 60 Disney Stores in North America to focus on more online sales. Toys are changing. Dr Seuss books and a sack of potatoes. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
SINGATHON 2021 - Chorus Niagara Singathon fundraiser is on-line this yearJoin Chorus Niagara March 6th, 2021 at 5pm EST for the 15th Annual Fundraiser SINGATHON 2021! Tim talks to Jeff Baker from Chorus Niagara. https://www.chorusniagara.org/
-
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch Shulman Mar 4/2021Can the second vaccine dose be delayed? What’s the science behind that? Other than Covid, what other trends has the doctor seen in the ER? Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to discuss the latest Medical and Covid-19 stories of the week.