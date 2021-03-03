Police arrest one suspect as they investigate the theft of car parts in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police have made an arrest in a growing crime in Niagara - the theft of car parts.

Police say the theft of catalytic converters from parked vehicles continues to be an issue.

The catalytic converter is part of an automobile exhaust system designed to help manage pollution.

Thieves steal them and sell them to metal recyclers for cash.

Since early February of 2021 the Niagara Falls Street Crime Unit has been conducting an investigation into theft of them in Niagara Falls.

As a result of that investigation they have identified two suspects.

29 year old Johnathon Murphy of Niagara Falls is facing various charges.

Police are looking for 27 yr old Alexander John Pidgeon who is described as white, 5’7 feet tall, 130lbs, brown hair and eyes. His tattoos include the following: Left Forearm – words – “Let it be” -- Right Forearm – an image of a skull, and on his stomach, the words – “I’m not”.

Detectives have determined during the investigation at least 30 different automobiles had their catalytic converters cut off, most had higher suspensions systems e.g. vans and pick up trucks.

The investigation into this matter remains ongoing. Anyone who may know the location of Pidgeon is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009514.