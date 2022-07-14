Police arrest second man connected to variety store robbery

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a second man in connection to a robbery back in March.

33 year old Murray Nimmo has been charged with robbery and fail to comply with probation order.

Back on March 8th a female employee at Victoria & Maple Variety Store in Niagara Falls was allegedly assaulted after confronting two men trying to steal items from the store.

The woman was treated for non life threatening injuries.

Police has previously arrested 26 year old Shawn Butler in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009388.