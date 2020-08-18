Police arrest suspect in 2018 crossbow attack in Mississauga, Ont.
Police west of Toronto say they've made an arrest in a 2018 crossbow attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-altering injuries.
Peel Regional Police allege the woman's former common law partner hired someone to carry out the attack in Mississauga, Ont.
Investigators say they're still searching for the attacker, who posed as a deliveryman and knocked on the woman's front door before pulling a crossbow out of a box and shooting her in November 2018.
Police say they believe the shooter meant to kill the woman, based on a conversation he had with her before the attack.
They say the woman was hit in the centre of her torso and had to go through months of procedures to survive.
Roger Jaggernauth, the woman's ex-partner, was arrested last week and is facing charges of attempted murder, criminal harassment and counselling an indictable offence.
-
Mayor Walter SendzikChrissy talks to Mayor Sendzik to get all the details as some of the cities arenas are opening back up.
-
Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Police west of Toronto say they've made an arrest in a 2018 crossbow attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-altering injuries. Man charged in Brampton crash that killed mom, 3 daughters denied bail. Golden State Killer given life in prison for rapes, murders that terrorized a generation.
-
NURSES - Cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19Ontario's registered nurses have asked the province to cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19. Tim talks to Doris Greenspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, she has made the request in a letter to the province's chief medical officer of health.