Police arrest three people after crash, and alleged gun pointing incident in Welland

A disturbing incident in Welland has three people facing charges.

Police say they were called to a collision on Friday night at 8:30 involving two vehicles at the intersection of East Main Street near Duncan Street.

Officers were told one vehicle was driving erratically on East Main just before the crash, and two people were seen running from the scene after the crash.

The two were tracked down to a home on Crowland Avenue near York Street, where they were arrested.

Meantime, another witness came forward saying two people inside the vehicle were shooting at and trying to run over two other men riding BMX bicycles prior to the collision.

Police then searched the home on Crowland Ave. to find a 12-gauge double barrel shotgun and a single shot .22 caliber credit card-sized firearm.

A third suspect, who was inside the residence at the time was also arrested.

A search of the car found two pellet guns, pellets, and dog repellent.

35-year-old Harry James Robert Higson of Welland is charged with careless storage of a firearm, having a prohibited device (2 counts), unauthorized possession of a non-restricted firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm.

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old were also arrested.

The 17-year-old boy is charged with careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device (2 counts), careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, unauthorized possession of a non-restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fail to stop at the scene of an accident, assault with a weapon (2 counts), possession of a weapon, and pointing a firearm.

The 16-year-old boy is charged with careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a weapon and pointing a firearm.

Higson was released with a court date in August.

Both the 17-year-old and 16-year-old youths were remanded into the custody.

Police are still looking for the two boys who were riding the BMX bikes who were shot at.

Area residents and businesses are encouraged to review their CCTV footage for imagery that may assist in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009318.