Police arrest two men after gun allegedly pointed during robbery of scrap metal in Lincoln
Police have arrested two men after a gun was pulled out in a fight in Lincoln.
Niagara Regional Police were called to the area of King Street and Durham Road for a report of an armed person last Friday.
Police say two men had went to a house to allegedly steal scrap metal, and when the owner confronted them, the suspects pulled out a revolver style handgun.
Both suspects fled the area prior to police arrival.
The victim did not sustain any physical injuries, as a result of the incident.
31 yr old Matthew Mendolia of Port Dover, and 27 yr old Tony Mendolia of Hamilton, are charged with Robbery With a Firearm, and Pointing a Firearm.
-
AM Roundtable - Cara Krezek and Mishka BalsomAM Roundtable - Cara Krezek and Mishka Balsom
-
Marineland charged for dolphin and whale shows - Animal Justice CanadaTim talks to Executive Director of Animal Justice Canada Camille Labchuk about charges for using dolphins and whales in shows at Marineland
-
Legal Stories of the WeekMarineland charged for using dolphins and whales in shows. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.