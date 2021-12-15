Police arrest two men after gun allegedly pointed during robbery of scrap metal in Lincoln

Police have arrested two men after a gun was pulled out in a fight in Lincoln.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the area of King Street and Durham Road for a report of an armed person last Friday.

Police say two men had went to a house to allegedly steal scrap metal, and when the owner confronted them, the suspects pulled out a revolver style handgun.

Both suspects fled the area prior to police arrival.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries, as a result of the incident.

31 yr old Matthew Mendolia of Port Dover, and 27 yr old Tony Mendolia of Hamilton, are charged with Robbery With a Firearm, and Pointing a Firearm.