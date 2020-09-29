Police arrest Welland man as part of investigation into stolen ATVs

A 33 year old Welland man has been arrested after a series of ATV thefts in Niagara.

During the investigation, detectives identified a stolen ATV at a Welland home.

Officers then executed a search warrant at a home in the Forks Road East and Nugent Road area, where they recovered an ATV and a sport motorcycle.

Jeff M. Ward was arrested yesterday and charged with two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111 dial option 4, ext. 3300.