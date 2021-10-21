Police arrest woman who fell in front of car in Niagara Falls, in an attempt to steal the vehicle

Police have arrested a man and a woman after an attempted car theft in Niagara Falls.

Officers were called to Stanley Ave. near Robinson St. last night after a woman fell in front of a car, and then when the driver went to help her, a man tried to steal the vehicle by jumping inside.

Police say the driver confronted the man, but was yelled at and was threatened with an unseen gun.

The suspect also tried to strike the driver.

The driver and a bystander were eventually able to remove the suspect from the car.

He ran from the area prior to officers’ arrival, but was tracked down trying to board a bus to Toronto with the woman.

Both were arrested.

34 yr old Shona Alexis Borecky of Toronto is charged with robbery with a firearm, and obstruct police officer.

45 yr old Dimce Kaluzovski of Toronto is charged with robbery with a firearm, and fail to comply with a probation order.

Borecky and Kaluzovski were both held in custody to appear at a video bail hearing to the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines today.