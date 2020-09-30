Police ask for help to identify two Niagara Falls robbery suspects
Niagara Regional Police are asking for the public's help to identify two robbery suspects.
Officers were called to the Villager Inn on Lundy's Lane on Sunday night just after 11:30 p.m.
Investigation revealed a 49 year old woman was in the room when two unknown men pushed their way in, assaulted her, and stole her belongings.
She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The first suspect is a 5'7 Latino man with a slim build. At the time he wore a green and black jacket, black pants, brown shoes with white soles, a mask, and a backpack.
The second suspect is a 5'11 Latino man with a slim build and long back hair. He wore a black t-shirt, black pants, black shoes, a black and white baseball cap, and a medical mask.
Officials believe this was a targeted incident.
Anyone with more information is urged to call 905-688-4111, dial option 4, ext. 2200.