Police ask for public's help finding Grimsby man who has been missing for one week

Police are looking for a missing 25 year old man from Grimsby.

Alexandre Tropynine was last seen November 22nd in the area of Mountain Street in Grimsby.

He is described as white, 6’0, with a medium build and wavy blonde hair.

Tropynine is believed to be travelling by foot and wearing a dark blue ‘No Fear’ ski jacket.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare and are requesting the public's help in locating him.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Alexandre is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police.