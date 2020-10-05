Police ask residents to check video footage after St. Catharines stabbing

Police continue to search for more information after a stabbing in St. Catharines.

Officers are asking residents in the Geneva Street area north of Scott Street to check video footage and dash cams for anything suspicious on September 25th between 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Police responded to a stabbing in that area at a multi-unit residence just before 10:30 a.m.

A 33 year old man was airlifted to an out of region hospital while suffering from life threatening stab wounds.

