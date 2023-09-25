Police ask residents to review security footage as St. Catharines taxi driver remains in critical

A 58-year-old taxi driver in St. Catharines remains in critical condition in hospital following an incident left him injured on the road.

Niagara Police say they were called early Saturday morning just before 5 o'clock to the area of Eastchester Avenue near Lorne Street in St. Catharines.

A taxi driver had been found on the ground beside his parked taxi with a serious injury, however police are not saying what kind of injury he suffered.

The driver remains unconscious in hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are asking residents and businesses in the area with cameras to go through their footage between the hours of 3 and 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The taxicab was a silver Toyota Camry.

The incident has been assigned to the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009124.