Police asking for help finding 15-year-old Niagara Falls girl who left home on foot Monday

Niagara Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Niagara Falls.

Kendra Doner was last seen on Monday night at 7:30 leaving her house on foot in the area of Windfield Street and Southview Avenue.

That intersection is near Woodbine and Montrose Road.

She is described as white, 5’6” feet tall, 160 pounds, with platinum long hair, with tinsel, and blue eyes.

Doner was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with “Sherkston” on it, black and white plaid pajama pants, and pink Nike sandals.

Police officers and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009768.