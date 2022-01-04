Police asking for help finding 37 yr old St. Catharines woman who disappeared on New Year's Eve

Police continue to ask for help in the search for a missing St. Catharines woman who has not been seen since New Year's Eve.

37 yr old Katrina Blagdon was last seen on December 31st, 2021, in the area of Vansickle Rd North and Martindale Road on foot.

She is described as white, 5’4, with a slim build, dirty blonde hair, and she has tattoos.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare and are requesting the public's help in locating her.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Katrina is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1024325.

NRP Constable Phil Gavin is asking residents in that area to check their properties, or any possible video footage of Blagdon walking past their home.

"If anyone has anything that may put her walking past their home or anything like that on the 31st that would be helpful. We are trying to track down her path, the route she would have taken."