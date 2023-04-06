Police asking for help locating 29-year-old Welland man

Niagara Police are asking for the public's help finding a 29-year-old Welland man.

Todd Lachapelle last talked to his family in mid-March, but has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as white, 5’8” ft. tall, with a slender build, dark brown hair, and he likely has a beard.

No clothing description is available.

Lachapelle's family and the investigating officers are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the investigating officer by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009318.