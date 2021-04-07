Police asking for help locating stolen truck after early morning robbery in Grimsby

Police are asking you to keep an eye out for a stolen truck after an incident in Grimsby this morning.

Just before 6 a.m. officers were called to a home in the area of Samuel Road and Bal Harbour Drive in Grimsby.

Police say a man had been sitting in his 1999 black and gold Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in his driveway when a man approached the victim and brandished a weapon.

The suspect demanded the truck keys and the victim’s wallet, then drove off.

The suspect is described as white, 5'6" or 5'7" tall, thin/slender build, wearing a grey hoodie with the hood pulled up with a red/maroon jacket overtop.

The victim was not injured.

The location of the stolen truck is unknown. Should a member of the public see the truck they are being asked to contact the police.

As a result of the ongoing investigation detectives believe this was a targeted incident.

The truck's plate number is 6044ZT.