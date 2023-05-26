Police asking residents to be on the lookout for suspicious vehicle in Niagara

Niagara Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle in Niagara Falls following a break and enter.

Officers were called out yesterday to three separate suspicious vehicle complaints in the area of Richard Crescent near Glavcic Drive, Shoveller Drive near Madison Crescent, and Matthews Drive near Montrose Road.

A newer model black Ford Expedition with the Ontario licence plate number CLWS335 pulled into three driveways, the suspect loudy knocks on the front door, and in one case where no one was home, a break and enter took place.

Police say the licence plate was stolen.

Members of the public are asked to keep observation for the vehicle and if seen, contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Communications Unit by dialing 905-688-4111.

Those with information related to this investigation are asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009483.

