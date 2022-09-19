Police asking some Lincoln residents to check properties for missing 56-yr-old man

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing man from Lincoln who was last seen Saturday night.

56-year-old Andrew Deeming-Hale was last seen in the area of Victoria Avenue near Rittenhouse Road on September 17th.

He is described as white, 6’1” tall, 200lbs, with brown hair (buzz cut) and clean shaven.

He was wearing a black jacket, dark blue pants and black running shoes

Deeming-Hale is known to walk slow and slightly laboured at times.

Detectives are concerned for his welfare and are requesting area residents and businesses to check their properties, outbuildings, and sheds.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Andrew is being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.