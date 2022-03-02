Police believe foul play may be involved in young Hamilton mom's disappearance

Hamilton police believe foul play may have been involved in the disappearance of a 23-year-old mother of two who was last seen on New Year's Day.

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender says it's unlike Emily Bailey to have been out of touch with her family, and newly uncovered information suggests her disappearance is suspicious.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

Callender says he believes someone in the Hamilton community knows what happened to Bailey, and he's urging them to come forward.

He says Bailey has lived a hard life, marked by addiction and occasional homelessness, but she never lost sight of her family.

Bailey's mother, Lori Bevan, says it's worrisome that the young woman hasn't been communicating with her two daughters – one of whom turned two on Wednesday.