Police believe there are more victims of sexual assault in Niagara Falls following arrest

Niagara Police's Sexual Assault Unit has arrested a Niagara Falls man.

Police say they launched an investigation yesterday after receiving information from a 46 year old woman.

Investigators say they learned that on Sunday (May 24) a Niagara Falls man and the victim attended an apartment on Huron Street near Ontario Avenue in Niagara Falls.

While in the apartment the man is alleged to have sexually assaulted the female.

The next day, the woman says she was able to leave the apartment and seek assistance.

52 year old Robert Lister Weston is charged with sexual assault.

Lister will apprear for a bail hearing today.

Detectives have reason to believe there may be further victims or other members of the public who may have knowledge of Weston as it relates to similar acts.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Detective Matt Catherwood at 905-688-4111, extension 9399.