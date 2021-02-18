Police believe there may be more victims of sexual assault in Lincoln after arrest of 67 yr old man

A 67 year old man has been arrested in a historic sexual assault investigation in Lincoln.

In August of 2020, detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service Sexual Assault Unit (SAU) commenced an investigation into allegations of sexual assault which took place between 1987-1991.

Police allege a boy and girl under the age of 16, were allegedly sexually assaulted in the Town of Lincoln.

As a result of the investigation 67 yr old Peter Vanderplaat was arrested today.

The Lincoln man is charged with gross indecency, four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, and indecent act.

Vanderplaat is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives have reason to believe that there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009363.