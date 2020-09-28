Police break up car takeover of Wasaga

First Hamilton had to deal with an impromptu car rally that attracted hundreds, but it was nothing compared to what happened this weekend in Wasaga.

Police spent three days breaking up what they call a "car takeover" of the town.

Hundreds of modified cars showed up at the beach resort town for the unofficial rally that included stunt driving, racing and other dangerous driving behaviours.

Police temporarily closed most accesses to the town Saturday night to prevent more people from arriving.

Mayor Nina Bilfochi was incredulous, noting every taxpayer in Ontario is now on the hook to pay for all the extra resources it took to break up the unsanctioned event including helicopters.

Officers seized vehicles and issued tickets under both the the Highway Traffic Act and the Re-opening Ontario Act, which limits outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

