Police break up large crowd, charge teen in Oakville fireworks gathering

Halton Region police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly shooting a firework at officers during a large youth gathering on Victoria Day in Oakville, Ont.

Police say they responded Monday night to several reports of youth shooting fireworks into the air and at each other at a retail plaza.

They say as many as 300 youth were in the area and a 15-year-old allegedly let off a firework in the officers' direction as police were breaking up the crowd.

Police say the 15-year-old was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

They say several others at the gathering were given provincial offence notices.

The force says no injuries or damage were reported from the gathering.