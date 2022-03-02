Police bust Brampton man accused of having $145,000 worth of drugs in Port Colborne

Police in Port Colborne have arrested a Brampton man on drug charges after allegedly discovering over $145,000 worth of drugs in his car.

Just before 1 o'clock yesterday afternoon, an NRP officer on general patrol, noticed a car with a Quebec licence plate parked near a suspect drug house in the area of Welland Avenue and Louis Street.

Police say when the driver saw the cruiser, the driver quickly drove away making multiple turns.

The car was then parked in the area of Davis Street and Killaly Street East, as the driver started to walk away.

The officer approached the driver and determined his driver’s licence was suspended.

The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended licence.

A search of the driver following his arrest found multiple cell phones and $634 in cash.

Further investigation and a subsequent search of the car led to the discovery and seizure of 486.6 grams of suspected Fentanyl (estimated street value of $145,980), and 3.4 grams of suspected cocaine (estimated street value of $350).

29 year old Jammarr Anthony Miller of Brampton was arrested and charged.