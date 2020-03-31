Police called following reports of man riding on the hood of a car in Niagara Falls

Just after 9am today, Niagara Regional Police were called to Stanley Avenue north of Roger Crescent in Niagara Falls for reports of a car doing circles with a person on the hood.

They were then called to Main Street and Ferry Street in Niagara Falls for the same thing.

When officers arrived, the car had left, but they were able to locate the man who had been on the hood.

During his interaction with police, the man was holding a large knife and an axe.

He complied with the officer's demands and was arrested.

Investigators learned that moments before they arrived, the man had boarded a city bus and dropped the axe near the driver.

The driver fled.

33 year old David Edward Ryan of Fort Erie is charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a probation order.

No one was physically injured during this event.