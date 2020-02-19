Police called to Doug Ford's Toronto home
Some frightening moments for Premier Doug Ford's family.
Police were called to his home in Toronto yesterday to investigate a suspicious package.
According to media reports it was received by his wife Karla.
The police explosive disposal unit was called in and deemed the package safe.
Ford's office later released a statement saying it contained a substance that was determined to be a mixture of non toxic materials.
