Police charge 15 people with impaired driving between Oct 18-24 in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police have released their latest list of people charged with impaired driving.

15 people were charged between October 18th and the 24th.

"In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region."

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Terry L. BINGLEY 65 years, Niagara Falls

Derald C. KEAGAN 50 years, St. Catharines

Julien A. BIANCHI 19 years, St. Catharines

Michelle M. LUXON 37 years, Pelham

Kara A. FINK 34 years, Welland

Aleisha D RAMNARAIN 22 years, Thorold

Kyle L. GROETELAARS 21 years, Welland

James P. HEARN 73 years, Niagara Falls

Mohamed N.H. IBRAHIM 24 years, St. Catharines

Bradley G. MORRISSETTE 31 years, Thorold

Marie L. ROCHEFORT 51 years, Port Colborne

Herbert A HINZ 47 years, Niagara Falls

Sonny S. SOWRY 34 years, St. Catharines

Chase B. PAGE 32 years, St. Catharines

Samantha D. WYLIE 32 years, Niagara Falls