Police charge 15 people with impaired driving between Oct 18-24 in Niagara
Niagara Regional Police have released their latest list of people charged with impaired driving.
15 people were charged between October 18th and the 24th.
"In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region."
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Terry L. BINGLEY 65 years, Niagara Falls
Derald C. KEAGAN 50 years, St. Catharines
Julien A. BIANCHI 19 years, St. Catharines
Michelle M. LUXON 37 years, Pelham
Kara A. FINK 34 years, Welland
Aleisha D RAMNARAIN 22 years, Thorold
Kyle L. GROETELAARS 21 years, Welland
James P. HEARN 73 years, Niagara Falls
Mohamed N.H. IBRAHIM 24 years, St. Catharines
Bradley G. MORRISSETTE 31 years, Thorold
Marie L. ROCHEFORT 51 years, Port Colborne
Herbert A HINZ 47 years, Niagara Falls
Sonny S. SOWRY 34 years, St. Catharines
Chase B. PAGE 32 years, St. Catharines
Samantha D. WYLIE 32 years, Niagara Falls