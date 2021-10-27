iHeartRadio
Police charge 15 people with impaired driving between Oct 18-24 in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police have released their latest list of people charged with impaired driving.

15 people were charged between October 18th and the 24th.

"In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region."

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.                           

Terry L. BINGLEY 65 years, Niagara Falls

Derald C. KEAGAN  50 years, St. Catharines

Julien A. BIANCHI  19 years, St. Catharines

Michelle M. LUXON  37 years, Pelham

Kara A. FINK  34 years, Welland

Aleisha D RAMNARAIN  22 years, Thorold

Kyle L. GROETELAARS  21 years, Welland

James P. HEARN  73 years, Niagara Falls

Mohamed N.H. IBRAHIM  24 years, St. Catharines

Bradley G. MORRISSETTE  31 years, Thorold

Marie L. ROCHEFORT  51 years, Port Colborne

Herbert A HINZ  47 years, Niagara Falls

Sonny S. SOWRY 34 years, St. Catharines

Chase B. PAGE  32 years, St. Catharines

Samantha D. WYLIE  32 years, Niagara Falls

