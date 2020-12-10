Police charge 15 with impaired driving in Niagara between Nov 23rd and Dec 6th
Niagara Regional Police have charged 15 people with impaired driving between November 23rd to December 6th.
The police service releases the names of people accused of driving impaired to help curb the crime.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Marie N. ALEXANDER 30 years, Niagara Falls
Sylvester G. CAMPANELLA 25 years, St. Catharines
Kenzie H. T. SMITH 26 years, St. Catharines
Tarunn SHARMA 24 years, Fort Erie
Vimal NAUTIYAL 49 years, Niagara Falls
Stephanie R. JENNEX 23 years, Niagara Falls
Andre MICHAUD 47 years, Niagara Falls
Kaitlin M. KNELLER 31 years, Welland
Jose L. AYALA 25 years, St. Catharines
Holly J. M. GAUDET 31 years, St. Catharines
Cody COSTIFF 28 years, St. Catharines
Nikola KREKICH 36 years, Stoney Creek
Melissa J. M. DROLET 24 years, Niagara Falls
Gareth R. BAUMGUERTEL 30 years, Welland
Chad A. W. FALCONER 38 years Niagara Falls
