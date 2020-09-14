Police charge 18 in London, Brampton fentanyl bust
Police have charged 18 people, including four minors, in a large fentanyl bust in two Ontario cities.
Investigators say the arrests were made following searches in multiple locations in London and Brampton.
They say officers seized $725,330 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as a number of weapons and $55,000 in cash.
The suspects are facing a total of 35 charges, including possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Their ages range from 13 to 46.
London police say it's the largest seizure of suspected fentanyl in the force's history.