Police charge 52-year-old man after standoff in St. Catharines

Niagara Police have arrested a 52-year-old St. Catharines man following a standoff yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to a home in the area of Chestnut Lane and Merritt Street at 3:30 p.m. yesterday to a report of an assault.

Police say the male suspect refused to come out of the home and there were concerns he was armed.

Out of concern for public safety, members of the Emergency Task Unit, Canine Unit, and Crisis Negotiators were called in.

At 6 p.m. the suspect left the home and was arrested.

52-year-old Steven Haughton of St. Catharines is charged with assault.

He has been released from police custody with a bail hearing set for the end of January.