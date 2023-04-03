Police charge 62-yr-old St. Catharines driver in crash that killed motorcyclist

Six months after a crash that killed a Pelham man riding a motorcycle, charges have now been laid.

The Niagara Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit has been investigating the crash involving a motorcycle and car on October 5th, 2022, in Thorold.

The collision happened on the Hwy. 406 overpass on Hwy. 20 killing the rider of the motorcycle.

Officers charged the driver of the car, a 62-year-old St. Catharines resident, with Careless Driving Causing Death on Friday March 31st.

He has been released from police custody with a court date set for tomorrow.

Names of the deceased and charged have not been released.