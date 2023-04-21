Police charge 70-yr-old St. Catharines man following three-vehicle crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Niagara Police have charged a 70-year-old St. Catharines man following a three-vehicle crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake last night.

Police were called to the area of Scott Street and Stewart Road at 9:40 p.m. after a grey Toyota collided with a green Chevrolet pick-up truck causing the truck to flip over onto its roof.

While the Toyota and Chevrolet where in the middle of the roadway a silver Land Rover, struck both vehicles.

The secondary impact forced the Chevrolet into a ditch.

A passenger from one of the vehicles was treated and transported by paramedics to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The pick-up truck was destroyed, the Toyota sustained $7,000 damage, while damage to the Land Rover is estimated at $20,000.

The driver of the Toyota, a 70 yr. old man from St. Catharines has been charged with making an improper turn under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

The involved vehicles were all towed from the scene and the roadway re-opened at 11:20 p.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact the investigating officer by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022200.