Police charge driver with impaired driving after deadly crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Police investigating a deadly crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake have made an arrest.

On Saturday night, a vehicle lost control and rolled into a ditch, on York Road between Concession 1 Road and Concession 2 Road.

A woman was found dead at the scene.

A man was pulled from the vehicle and taken to hospital and is listed in serious condition.

The driver, 38 year old Brandon Joseph Rioux, of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with impaired operation causing death, and exceeding blood alcohol concentration while driving.