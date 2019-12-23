Police charge man in Burlington with human trafficking offences
Police in Burlington say they've charged a 58-year-old man with several offences related to human trafficking.
Halton Regional Police say the alleged incidents involve more than one victim and took place between 2006 and 2019, but offered few details.
They allege the offences took place in Burlington, Ont., and in the nearby town of Milton, Ont.
Mohan Jarry Ahlowalia is facing 19 charges, including trafficking in persons and seven counts of assault.
They say he is believed to have used several aliases.
Police say others may have more information and are encouraging them to come forward.
