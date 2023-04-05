Police charge man in Hajtamiri abduction, search continues for other suspect

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 35-year-old man in connection to the abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the latest arrest in a sprawling 15-month-old investigation.

OPP say the Toronto man was arrested and charged on Monday with kidnapping, fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say 37-year-old Hajtamiri has not been seen since she was abducted by two men and a woman from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022.

Her family says she was hiding out there from an ex-boyfriend, who has been charged in connection to the abduction and for allegedly attacking her weeks before that.

Police arrested a woman on kidnapping charges last month and continue to search for a 35-year-old Toronto man who has a warrant out for his arrest.

The man charged Monday is scheduled to appear before a court in Collingwood, Ont., on May 16.