Police charge man who allegedly provided fraudulent COVID-19 test result at airport

Police say they have charged a man at Toronto Pearson International Airport after he allegedly used a fraudulent COVID-19 document.

International travellers arriving in Canada by air must provide health officials with a negative COVID-19 test result from the past three days.

They also must spend three days in a designated quarantine hotel before completing a 14-day period of self-isolation at home.

Peel Region police say they were contacted by a quarantine officer from the Public Health Agency of Canada early Sunday morning about an allegedly fake COVID-19 test document.

They say a 33-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with uttering a forged document.

He will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on a future date.

