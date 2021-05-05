Police charge man who allegedly provided fraudulent COVID-19 test result at airport
Police say they have charged a man at Toronto Pearson International Airport after he allegedly used a fraudulent COVID-19 document.
International travellers arriving in Canada by air must provide health officials with a negative COVID-19 test result from the past three days.
They also must spend three days in a designated quarantine hotel before completing a 14-day period of self-isolation at home.
Peel Region police say they were contacted by a quarantine officer from the Public Health Agency of Canada early Sunday morning about an allegedly fake COVID-19 test document.
They say a 33-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with uttering a forged document.
He will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on a future date.
-
Are people booking for summer travel and beyond?Tim talks to Amanda Fletcher with CAA Travel Niagara on where people are booking for summer travel and beyond
-
Legal Stories of the Week - May 5Impaired driver to return to court in summer for sentencing. Victim families call Liberal gun control bill 'offensively hollow,' urge rewrite. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.
-
ROUNDTABLE Shelby Knox and Tom McConnellROUNDTABLE Shelby Knox and Tom McConnell