iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Police charge St. Catharines man in graffiti investigation

CKTB - NEWS - Graffiti investigation March 2020

A 20 year old St. Catharines man has been charged as part of a police investigation into graffiti in the city.

In all, 73 locations were tagged including private property and city facilities since October of 2018.

Police arrested John Wyatt Jarrett has been charged with numerous counts of mischief.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio