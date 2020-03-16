Police charge St. Catharines man in graffiti investigation
A 20 year old St. Catharines man has been charged as part of a police investigation into graffiti in the city.
In all, 73 locations were tagged including private property and city facilities since October of 2018.
Police arrested John Wyatt Jarrett has been charged with numerous counts of mischief.
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with Acting Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region Public Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local health
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Business
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO/President Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce Mishka Balsom regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local business
COVID-19 | Impact on Mental Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO Pathstone Mental Health Shaun Baylis regarding COVID-19's impact on mental health