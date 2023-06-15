Police conduct searches at Peace Bridge for people bringing horse trailers into Canada

The OPP and other agencies held a blitz at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie looking for illegal drugs being hidden in horse trailers.

Members of the OPP's Equine Drug Unit joined forces with officers from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the RCMP, and vets with the Canada Food Inspection Agency to conduct the searches last month.

Horse trailers entering Canada were searched, and officials checked on the health of the horses and any medications being brought across the border.

Police say no charges were laid but they did provide educational information on bringing medications into Canada.

The OPP EDU adheres to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario's (AGCO) mandate of regulating the horse racing industry.