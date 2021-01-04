Police conducting 'threats' investigation at Niagara Region headquarters
Niagara Regional Police officers are on scene at the Niagara Region headquarters in Thorold.
Police are conducting a threats investigation.
Officers have determined there is no ongoing threat to the building or staff.
The investigation will continue by St. Catharines detectives, and the NRP says more information will be released when it's available.
-
-
Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director, Women's Place of South Niagara - Temporarily suspended physical donations (e.g., food, new clothing, Book Riot donationsWomen's Place has temporarily suspended physical donations (e.g., food, new clothing, Book Riot donations).Please keep an eye on the home page of our website for updates on donations, services and volunteering in the coming months: https://womensplacesn.org/
-
COVID-19 Impact on Wine Industry in 2020/Changes to Wine Industry/Year in ReviewMatt Holmes Speaks with Sue-Ann Staff - Owner Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery regarding wine industry year in review