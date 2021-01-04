iHeartRadio
Police conducting 'threats' investigation at Niagara Region headquarters

NRP Cruiser

Niagara Regional Police officers are on scene at the Niagara Region headquarters in Thorold.

Police are conducting a threats investigation.   

Officers have determined there is no ongoing threat to the building or staff. 

The investigation will continue by St. Catharines detectives, and the NRP says more information will be released when it's available.

