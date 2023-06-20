Police confirm threat to Niagara Catholic Board came from outside of Canada
Niagara Police say the threat that forced all Catholic schools in the region to go into hold and secures came from outside of Canada.
Online threats were made to the Niagara Catholic District School Board yesterday.
Out of an abundance of caution the Catholic board placed all elementary and secondary schools under hold and secures.
Further investigation by police has found the online threat originated from outside of Canada and is not credible.
Detectives continue to investigate, however, at this time they do not have reason to believe that there is an on-going risk to the community.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives by calling (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext 1009318.
