Police continue search for two suspects following Wainfleet Esso break-in

Police are releasing photos of two suspects after a truck was driven through the front of an Esso gas station in Wainfleet.

Officers were called to the break-in at the Highway 3 location on November 18th around 5:30 a.m.

Along with the extensive damage to the building, suspects stole an ATM and other merchandise from inside the store.

The pickup truck was later located, on fire, near the gas station.

The first suspect has a medium build and wore a tan coloured heavy work coat and dark pants.

The second suspect is approximately 5'10", with an average build. At the time they wore long pants and a jacket with checkers on it.

Officials believe the suspects fled south on Burnaby Road in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, licence plate AV87018.

Anyone with more information is urged to call police.