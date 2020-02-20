Police continue searching for suspects after September shooting in downtown St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police detectives are releasing new photos of suspects who may have been involved in a downtown St. Catharines shooting in September.

Four men and two women were injured when shots rang out near the Karma nightclub on September 29th.

Detectives are releasing pictures featuring two suspects and an image of a car that may have been involved.

The vehicle is described as a dark coloured, four door Chevy Cruze with a blue front bumper.

At the time of the shooting police officials said two men got into a dispute which led to the shots being fired, injuring six people in their 30s and 40s.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 905-688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9451 or email Jordan.Atkinson@niagarapolice.ca

courtesy Niagara Regional Police Service





