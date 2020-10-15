Police crackdown on unsafe commercial vehicles driving through Lincoln

Niagara Police are cracking down on unsafe commercial vehicles in Lincoln after complaints from the community.

This week both the Niagara and Halton Regional Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Units and the MTO pulled over commercial motor vehicles passing through Lincoln roadways.

Police and MTO officers inspected for unsafe conditions, load security, over weight issues, vehicle maintenance, dangerous goods being transported, log books, daily inspection records, and proper licence classes.

53 vehicles were pulled over, and 27 tickets were handed out.

4 vehicles had their licence plates removed and were classified as ‘UNFIT’.