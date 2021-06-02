Police destroy WWII artillery shell found in water

Niagara Regional Police have destroyed a World War II era artillery shell.

Officers were called to the area of Lakeshore Road and Old Lakeshore Road Tuesday afternoon after a resident spotted something in the water.

The resident, a retired police officer, was searching in the lake and found what they believed to be a World War II artillery shell.

The Explosive Disposal Unit were able to find the shell about 50 feet into the water. They moved it to the beach and out of caution destroyed it.

The area is historically known to be used for World War 2 training.

Police are reminding anyone who discover possible explosives or ammunitions should not touch it and contact the police immediately.