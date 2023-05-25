Police discover $28k worth of suspected meth, coke, and fentanyl at Niagara Falls home

Niagara Police continue to crackdown on illegal street drugs in Niagara Falls.

Officers started investigating the sale of drugs from a home earlier this month, and searched the property in the area of Kalar Rd. and Niven St. yesterday.

Three people were arrested and $28,000 worth of suspected crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl was discovered.

$1200 in cash, and a replica firearm were also discovered.

38-year-old Colin David Geisendorf of Niagara Falls, 25-year-old Tristin Castello of Oakville, and 20-year-old Albert Abreem Matti of Hamilton are facing various charges.

Geisendorf and Castello remain in police custody with a bail hearing set for later today.

Matti was released from custody and will appear in court on July 27th.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009667.