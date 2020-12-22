Police dog tracks down suspect in Niagara Falls assault

A Niagara Regional Police Service Dog helped track down a suspect after an assault in Niagara Falls.

Officers responded to a call at a store in the Victoria Ave and McRae Street area yesterday at 11 a.m.

Investigation revealed a man entered the store and tried to leave without paying for merchandise.

A store employee confronted the man and was assaulted before the man fled on foot.

Police Service Dog Jax was called in and tracked the suspect through a number of backyards and over fences, eventually locating him in the Florence Avenue and McRae Street area.

The man damaged a wooden deck while trying to escape from Jax, but he was ultimately arrested.

The suspect was transported to hospital after suffering medical distress, but was later medically cleared.

Police have charged 31 year old James Raymond Poupore of no fixed address with robbery and mischief under $5,000.

The store employee suffered minor injuries during the incident.